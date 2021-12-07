Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 7, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 7, 2021.
The wait is over, CAVA has announced when the new Franklin location will open. Read More
In October, downtown Franklin boutique JONDIE announced the store was looking for a new location as they were losing their lease on their Main Street location. Store owner, Rebecca Davis, recently gave an update on social media. Read More
The 36th annual free festival, Dickens of a Christmas will return to downtown Franklin on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12. Read More
Captain Sandy is taking a break from Bravo’s “Below Deck” and going on tour with a stop in Franklin. Read More
See where houses sold for November 22-24, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More