Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 7, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 7, 2021.

1CAVA Mediterranean Restaurant to Open in Franklin This Week

The wait is over, CAVA has announced when the new Franklin location will open. Read More

2JONDIE Gives Update on Store Relocation

In October, downtown Franklin boutique JONDIE announced the store was looking for a new location as they were losing their lease on their Main Street location. Store owner, Rebecca Davis, recently gave an update on social media. Read More

Dickens of a Christmas

3Dickens of a Christmas Releases Entertainment Schedule

The 36th annual free festival, Dickens of a Christmas will return to downtown Franklin on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12. Read More

4Captain Sandy, From the Reality Show “Below Deck”, is Coming to Franklin

Captain Sandy is taking a break from Bravo’s “Below Deck” and going on tour with a stop in Franklin. Read More

5Williamson County Property Transfers November 22

See where houses sold for November 22-24, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More

