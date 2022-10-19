Close to Home Favorites: 10 Sports Bars in Williamson County

No matter what sport you follow, it’s always better to watch with a group of fans. Whether you’re a Titans fan, Preds fan, college football enthusiast, soccer or baseball fans, check out these local sports bars that offer a fun environment to catch your favorite game.
1Dolan’s Bar & Grill
4140 Carothers Parkway Ste. 2, Franklin, TN
Dolan’s Bar & Grill offers poker games, karaoke, great drinks, amazing food, APA pool league, and more. This all means that you are never going to visit their bar waiting for something to do. There is always a sports game, poker game, or karaoke sessions going on. When you come to the grill, be prepared to fill your stomach with great drink options and yummy food like their nachos or juicy burgers.
For more information and to view their menu, click here.
2Benchmark Sports Pub + Eatery
500 Hughes Crossing Ste 115, Franklin, TN
Located in Berry Farms, this neighborhood sports bar has a wide variety of drinks and a rotating specialty menu in addition to its permanent dishes. The restaurant is a second location for its local owners, who bring the flavor of their popular Benchmark Bar and Grill on Nashville’s historic 2nd Avenue to the area. MTLC was proud to take on this restaurant build-out, constructing a modern, yet welcoming environment to enjoy a meal and catch the day’s games. You cannot go wrong with their chicken tenders basket and brussels sprouts!
For more information and to view their menu, click here.
3Neighbors of Franklin
4031 Aspen Grove Dr, Ste. 162, Franklin, TN
It all started in Nashville, TN in 2009. Zach liked to drink beer and eat wings and Victoria knew how to serve ‘em fast. So in 2011, the couple decided to take 700 square feet and turn it into the original Neighbors Sylvan Park. It started with 6 beer taps and a kitchen that was so small, they chose to smoke their wings and brisket in the back parking lot. Neighbors Sylvan Park had soon become a Nashville favorite that has now expanded to two more locations! The Franklin location has been open for less than six months and is already a city favorite.
For more information and to view their menu, click here.
4Twin Peaks Cool Springs
1634 Galleria Blvd, Brentwood, TN
Twin Peaks is so much more than your typical sports bar. Their lodge welcomes every guest with World Series walk-offs and barrel-aged whiskey. They serve up scratch food and their signature 29° beers. Their menu items are made from scratch, but the Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad is a non-regrettable choice!
For more information and to view their menu, click here.
5Quinn’s Neighbourhood Pub and Eatery
1010 Murfreesboro Rd, Ste. 118, Franklin, TN
Quinn’s is a family-owned and operated Irish pub in Franklin- located between the Maplewood neighborhood and Sprouts grocery store. They pride themselves in their carefully crafted beverage selections as well as a full menu of elevated pub food. Quinn’s offers up some of the best burgers and brats in town!
For more information and to view their menu, click here.
6Corner Pub- Cool Springs
9200 Carothers Pkwy, Ste. 100, Franklin, TN
Not much screams “Sports Bar” louder than being a proud partner of the NHL and having designated Corner Pub bench seats at Bridgestone Arena for Predators games! As a staple of your weekly dining experience, they are committed to making lasting memories with those you care about most. Great food. Excellent service. The neighborhood meets at the Corner!
For more information and to view their menu, click here.
7The Mission Cigar & Social
2094 Wall St, Spring Hill, TN
Mission Cigar was born from wonderful conversations held on the mission field in Mexico where three of the four founders met. The world needs people to civilly exchange ideas, and Mission Cigar can be a place for people to come together. Work away from home, relax in front of their TV’s, meet new people, and gather for conferences or events!
For more information and to view their products, click here.
8Jefferson’s
2431 Fairview Blvd, Fairview, TN
The Original Jefferson’s Restaurant opened in Jacksonville, AL on September 15, 1991 and Jefferson’s was an immediate hit. People loved the huge juicy hand-pattied burgers and still do, fresh gulf oysters, and world-famous delicious wings. They opened their second store location in June of 2000 in Lawrence, Kansas. Once again Jefferson’s was an instant hit. Located on historic Massachusetts St. in downtown Lawrence, Jefferson’s has blended nicely with the eclectic mix of restaurants and pubs and has been a Lawrence favorite for 18 years. Thanks to their loyal customers, they now have Jefferson’s locations in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Illinois, Missouri and Kansas.
For more information and to view their menu, click here.
9Fozzy’s Bar & Grill
150 Stephen P Yokich Pkwy, Ste. B Spring Hill, TN
The owners, Nick “Fozzy” Fosberg and his wife Michele started Fozzy’s in Illinois. Since then they have branched out and shared their slogan, “Experience It!” with happy customers. Their number one goal is to provide their customers with amazing experiences. From the food, drinks, atmosphere, service, to all the different interactive promotions they provide.
For more information and to view their menu, click here.
10Party Fowl Cool Springs
1914 Galleria Blvd, Franklin, TN
Located in the former Kona Grill at Cool Springs Galleria, this location offers generous seating for parties of all sizes plus a covered, heated patio and private event space for your next gathering or meeting. The newly renovated restaurant boasts wall-to-wall big screen TVs, a massive full-service bar, plenty of parking at the mall circle, and of course, original Nashville Hot Chicken.
For more information and to view their menu, click here.