Close to Home Favorites: 10 Sports Bars in Williamson County

Dolan's Bar & Grill

4140 Carothers Parkway Ste. 2, Franklin, TN

Dolan’s Bar & Grill offers poker games, karaoke, great drinks, amazing food, APA pool league, and more. This all means that you are never going to visit their bar waiting for something to do. There is always a sports game, poker game, or karaoke sessions going on. When you come to the grill, be prepared to fill your stomach with great drink options and yummy food like their nachos or juicy burgers.

