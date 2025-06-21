10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Tubi This July 2025

With over 100 new titles hitting Tubi this July, it can be overwhelming to decide what to watch first. We’ve narrowed down the massive catalog to the 10 absolute must-see films that deserve a spot on your watchlist this month. Full July Release Schedule

1. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Quentin Tarantino’s genre-defining masterpiece remains as compelling today as it was 30 years ago. This nonlinear crime anthology weaves together multiple storylines in Los Angeles, featuring iconic performances from John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, and Uma Thurman. If you’ve somehow never seen it, July is your chance to experience one of cinema’s most influential films for free.

2. Forrest Gump (1994)

Tom Hanks delivers the performance of a lifetime as the titular character who inadvertently witnesses and influences several defining historical events. This heartwarming drama about life, love, and destiny earned six Academy Awards and remains a beloved classic that works for viewers of all ages.

3. Arrival (2016)

Amy Adams stars in this thought-provoking sci-fi drama about a linguist tasked with communicating with mysterious alien visitors. Director Denis Villeneuve crafts a meditative exploration of language, time, and human connection that’s both intellectually stimulating and emotionally powerful.

4. Spotlight (2015)

This Oscar-winning journalism thriller follows The Boston Globe’s investigative team as they uncover widespread sexual abuse within the Catholic Church. Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, and Rachel McAdams deliver powerful performances in this gripping examination of institutional corruption and the importance of investigative reporting.

5. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

James Cameron’s action masterpiece redefined what was possible in cinema with its groundbreaking special effects and relentless pacing. Arnold Schwarzenegger returns as the Terminator, but this time he’s protecting John Connor rather than hunting him. The film’s practical effects and stunts still hold up remarkably well today.

6. The Menu (2022)

Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes serve up a deliciously twisted thriller set at an exclusive restaurant on a remote island. This darkly comedic horror film skewers fine dining culture while delivering genuine scares and social commentary. It’s a recent gem that many viewers may have missed in theaters.

7. 8 Mile (2002)

Eminem’s semi-autobiographical drama about a young rapper trying to make it in Detroit’s underground hip-hop scene is both a compelling underdog story and a authentic look at working-class struggles. The film earned Eminem an Oscar for Best Original Song and showcases his surprising acting abilities.

8. Amadeus (1984) – Theatrical Cut

Milos Forman’s lavish period drama about the rivalry between composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri is a feast for the eyes and ears. F. Murray Abraham’s Oscar-winning performance as the jealous Salieri anchors this exploration of genius, mediocrity, and divine inspiration.

9. Bones and All (2022)

Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell star in this unconventional coming-of-age love story about young cannibals traveling across America. Director Luca Guadagnino transforms what could have been pure horror into a surprisingly tender meditation on love, acceptance, and finding your place in the world.

10. Minority Report (2002)

Steven Spielberg’s futuristic thriller starring Tom Cruise explores themes of free will and predetermined fate in a world where crimes can be prevented before they happen. The film’s vision of future technology feels remarkably prescient today, making it essential viewing for sci-fi fans and anyone interested in the intersection of technology and society.

