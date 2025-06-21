Amy Grant & Friends Headline Nashville Concert for Global Health Awareness

A coalition of faith-based organizations and their partners hosted an awareness-raising concert Wednesday, June 18, in Brentwood to spotlight the urgent need for continued support of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and other global health initiatives. The event brought together Christian artists and advocates to reaffirm the church’s leadership in supporting lifesaving care around the world.

A bipartisan program backed by the American Christian community, PEPFAR is responsible for saving lives and uplifting communities by providing lifesaving HIV treatment; funding for orphans, vulnerable children, and their caregivers to receive critical care and

support; and HIV testing services and support for health workers among some of the world’s most vulnerable communities.

Since its inception, PEPFAR has:

Saved over 26 million lives

Enabled 7.8 million babies to be born free of HIV

Reduced all-cause (including child and maternal) mortality rates in supported countries

The event, held at Otter Creek Church in Brentwood, Tennessee, was headlined by contemporary Christian singer Amy Grant, along with fellow evangelical artists Charlie Peacock, Steve Taylor, Matt Maher and Brandon Heath. Russell Moore, editor-in-chief of Christianity Today, also attended and spoke.

Amy Grant, a six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and 26 GMA Dove Award®-winning artist, songwriter and passionate philanthropist/humanitarian, stated, “Last night, we gathered to recognize the 26 million lives that have been saved through PEPFAR, the largest health

program to address a single virus, HIV/AIDS. Since 2003, we have cut the death rate from HIV/AIDS by almost 75%. This is historic. This is epic. Congressional support of PEPFAR funding could end this epidemic by 2030. We’ve come so far. Let’s finish this race

with a victory!”

“From day one, Jesus insists that the church care for the body and the soul for all people made in God’s image,” Josh Graves, preaching and teaching minister for Otter Creek Church, instructed.

“Americans stand at a crossroads: Will we support the president’s budget to cut PEPFAR’s funding in half, or will the church and others advocate for the millions whose anti-retro viral medication has been already halted, and ask Congress to appropriate full

funding, so that we don’t return to death rates of HIV/AIDS from the early 2000s?” asked Dr. Jenny Eaton Dyer, founder of The 2030 Collaborative.

Often cited as an example of faith in action, the program has enabled both individuals and faith-based organizations to live out their Christian values, caring for others and increasing access to lifesaving treatments.

PEPFAR began as an initiative launched by President George W. Bush in 2003. Currently, President Trump’s budget for 2026 has recommended a cut of the funding for the program by 50%. The artists and speakers called Senator Bill Hagerty and others in the U.S.

Congress to support continued funding for PEPFAR at 2024 levels, advocating to continue the program’s great work of bringing an end to this epidemic once and for all.

