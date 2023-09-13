Culver’s Pumpkin Desserts Now Available for Limited Time

Michael Carpenter
Photos by Culver\'s

Culver’s pumpkin frozen desserts are back this fall 2023 with the Salted Caramel Pumpkin Concrete Mixer, Pumpkin Spice Shake, and Pumpkin Spice Malt.

Salted Caramel Pumpkin Concrete Mixer -Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard handcrafted with ribbons of old-fashioned salted caramel and plenty of pureed pumpkin from the American Midwest heartland, available for a limited time.

Pumpkin Spice Shake – Thick, velvety, and full of real pumpkin from the American Midwest heartland and Fresh Frozen Custard, available for a limited time.

Pumpkin Spice Malt – Real pumpkin, pureed and mixed with traditional pumpkin pie spice and vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard.

About Culver’s:
For over 38 years, Culver’s guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 900 family-owned and operated restaurants in 26 states. The restaurants’ nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com

