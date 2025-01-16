Zeigler Leads No. 6 Tennessee Past No. 23 Georgia

No. 6 Tennessee turned up the defensive intensity in the second half to pull away from No. 23 Georgia, securing a convincing 74-56 victory at Food City Center on Wednesday night. After trailing by one point at halftime, the Volunteers outscored the Bulldogs in the second half to notch their 12th win of the season.

Zakai Zeigler spearheaded the Vols’ attack, showcasing his playmaking abilities on both ends of the floor. The win adds another quality SEC victory for Tennessee, who has established themselves as one of the conference’s top teams early in league play.

The game was tightly contested through the first half, with Georgia taking a slim one-point advantage into the break. However, Tennessee’s trademark defensive pressure began to wear down the Bulldogs in the second half, allowing the Volunteers to steadily build their lead.

Tennessee’s ability to make key adjustments at halftime proved crucial in flipping the momentum. The Vols’ defense clamped down on Georgia’s offense, limiting the Bulldogs’ scoring opportunities while creating transition chances at the other end.

The victory improves Tennessee’s record and maintains their strong position in the SEC standings. Head coach Rick Barnes’ squad continues to rely on their defensive identity and balanced offensive attack as they navigate through conference play.

