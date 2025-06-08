Zebra Rescued by Helicopter After Week-Long Search

Celebrity Zebra Ed was rescued safely Sunday morning by Tango 82 aviation crews in a pasture located near the Buchanan Estates subdivision near Interstate 24 in Christiana, Tenn., Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies said.

Sheriff’s deputies established command with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Sunday morning.

Deputies were on standby for safety of the residents who live nearby.

Ed was airlifted and flown by helicopter back to a waiting animal trailer.

He became an international sensation through social media memes.

The zebra originally arrived in Christiana May 30. His owner reported him missing the next day.

Drivers on Interstate 24 watched him scampering across the highways in both the eastbound and westbound lanes Saturday.

He escaped into a wooded area and disappeared until being spotted Thursday.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the THP and TWRA for their assistance in the successful rescue.

