Zayn Announces First Solo Headline Tour Coming to Nashville

Donna Vissman
Multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter, producer, and philanthropist ZAYN returns to the global stage with his largest solo tour to date, The KONNAKOL Tour, marking his first time headlining arenas and stadiums across North America, South America, Mexico, and the UK.

Produced by Live Nation, the expansive 31-date run kicks off on May 12, 2026, in Manchester, UK, at AO Arena, and stops at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, July 31.

ZAYN recently announced his fifth studio album, KONNAKOL, which will be released on April 17, 2026, and is available for pre-order now. KONNAKOL is ZAYN’s most culturally inspired project to date. The pop-forward album expands on the sound fans first heard on his record-breaking debut studio album, Mind of Mine. Additionally, the lead single from the record will arrive this Friday, February 6, titled “Die For Me.”

Tickets are on sale now here.

