Zaxbys Launches Late Night Zax with New Zappetizer Trio

June 2, 2025 — Late-night cravings have officially met their match. Starting June 2nd, saucy chicken chain Zaxbys® is launching Late Night Zax extended hours, featuring an all-new menu addition —the Zappetizer Trio* —available exclusively after 8 p.m. at participating locations. With late Night Zax hours, fans can celebrate summer evenings their way with fan-favorite menu items from Fingerz™ to milkshakes, and everything in between – and crush those late-night cravings.

Zaxbys NEW Zappetizer Trio is a crave-worthy mix-and-match menu option where Zax fans can pick from a selection of 3 sides or shareables AND 3 signature sauces, starting at just $9.99*. Available exclusively after 8 p.m. at participating Zaxbys locations, the Zappetizer Trio is your personalized snack sampler for when you’re craving a late-night bite or just in the mood to mix, match, and munch.

Fans can create the ultimate snack trio with shareables like Zaxbys golden brown Fried Pickles with cheesy White Cheddar Bites, and crispy Veggie Egg Rolls. Or Dip something bigger like three of Zaxbys fan-favorite Boneless Wings into Sweet & Spicy Sauce, dunk signature crinkle fries in Ranch, and drizzle a little Strawberry Sauce on bite-sized Fried Cheesecake Bites. Whether you’re coming home from a ball game, wrapping up a night out with friends or simply need to satisfy those post-dinner cravings, Zaxbys Late Night Zax Zappetizer Trio is the only way to end the perfect summer evening.

Participating Zaxbys® locations will extend their operating hours to ensure Zax fans can enjoy Late Night Zax with the new Zappetizer Trio while it’s available for a limited time this summer. With varying late-night hours across select locations, be sure to check your local listings to find a Zaxbys open late nearest you that’s servin’ up the sauce. For more information visit zaxbys.com.

While Zaxbys continues to keep things saucy with new menu offerings for fans to enjoy, its Giant Chicken Quesadillas—launched earlier this summer—are still available for a limited time. These oversized, flavor-packed creations come in two bold varieties: Chicken Bacon Ranch and Chicken Fajita, each loaded with our signature Chicken Fingerz and served with creamy Ranch to dip, dunk, or drizzle. They’re big, they’re bold, and they won’t be around forever—so grab yours while you still can!

*Zaxbys Zappetizer Trio is available for a limited time only while supplies last.

Source: Zaxby’s

