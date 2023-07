Zaxby’s, located at 1108 Hillsboro Road in Franklin, is now closed.

All building signage has been removed.

On social media, the fast-casual restaurant shared, “We have enjoyed being a part of the Franklin community for the last 15 years. Unfortunately, the location at 1108 Hillsboro Rd is permanently closed as of July 24, 2023.”

If you are still looking for a Zaxby’s fix, the location at 1201 Murfreesboro Road in Franklin, remains open.