Zaxbys Fan-Favorite Southern Fried Shrimp Returns

ATLANTA — March 3, 2025 — Saucy chicken chain Zaxbys™ is venturing back to the “ZaxSeas” with the return of Southern Fried Shrimp for a limited time only starting today. Last year, Zaxbys put its signature spin on seafood with the crispy, flavorful breading Zax fans know and love from the brand’s iconic Chicken Fingerz™ made with garlic and onion powder, seasoned with pepper and buttermilk, and fried to golden perfection. This year, Zaxbys is making waves again by introducing craveable new ways to enjoy the nautical limited-time offer.

Now, Zax fans can make a splash with something saucy and unexpected for any dining occasion. Enjoy the Southern Fried Shrimp dipped in our signature zesty Zaxtail Sauce, dunked in spicy Buffalo Garlic Blaze, drizzled with dressing on an Asian Zensation Zalad™, or paired with our famous Fingerz™ for double the golden-fried goodness in the new ZaxSeas Surf & Turf Meal.

Southern Fried Shrimp Meal : Eight crispy butterflied shrimp served with zesty Zaxtail Sauce — a blend of our iconic Zax Sauce® and cocktail sauce with notes of horseradish — plus Texas Toast, Crinkle Fries, and a Small Drink for an average price of $10.29.

NEW ZaxSeas Surf & Turf Meal : Combines eight Southern Fried Shrimp with Zaxtail Sauce and three Chicken Fingerz™ with our legendary Zax Sauce®, served with Texas Toast, Crinkle Fries, and a Small Drink for an average price of $12.99.

NEW Buffalo Shrimp : Eight Southern Fried Shrimp tossed in Buffalo Garlic Blaze and served with Ranch, for an average price of $6.19.

Asian Zensation Zalad™ with Southern Fried Shrimp : A fan-favorite Zalad, recently made permanent on menus everywhere, featuring Southern Fried Shrimp on a bed of freshly chopped mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, Asian Slaw, and crispy wonton strips, drizzled with honey sesame Teriyaki Sauce and paired with a flavorful Citrus Vinaigrette. Served with a Veggie Egg Roll, for an average price of $11.59.

“This year, we’re taking flavor to the next level with even more ways to enjoy our Southern Fried Shrimp,” said Patrick Schwing, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Zaxbys. “We’ve applied the same signature breading and seasoning that have made our Fingerz famous for 35 years to our new shrimp offerings. From Buffalo-sauced sides to the ultimate Surf & Turf combo, we’re serving up variety for every seafood lover. No matter what you crave, there’s a shrimp option ready to make waves.”

Zaxbys Southern Fried Shrimp is available at participating locations now through the end of April. Prices may vary by location. Don’t miss the chance to dip, dunk, and drizzle in all the delicious ways this limited-time menu item offers. For more information or to find your nearest location, visit zaxbys.com

Source: Zaxbys

