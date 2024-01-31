Zaxby’s Offers BOGO Boneless Wings for Big Game

ATHENS, Ga. — Jan. 30, 2024 — Saucy chicken chain Zaxby’s® is celebrating the Big Game weekend with a special “Buy One, Get One Free” offer on 10 Boneless Wings tossed in one of Zaxby’s eight signature sauces. Starting at $9.69, this two-for-one in-app and online deal will make Zaxby’s guests’ the quarterback of any game day party. The offer is valid Saturday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 11 via Zax Rewardz® while supplies last.*

“Football fans everywhere can agree Zaxby’s boneless wings are the ultimate tailgate addition,” said Patrick Schwing, chief marketing and strategy officer. “Regardless of which team you cheer for, our BOGO boneless wings offer will ensure fans score big on game day.”

Arguably, the biggest day of the year for chicken wing fans, industry experts expect a billion wings will be consumed during the Big Game. Zaxby’s offers guests the option to enjoy its signature Boneless Wings, made with all-white breast meat tossed in a choice of eight iconic sauces—Nuclear, Tongue Torch®, Buffalo Garlic Blaze Hot Honey Mustard, Sweet & Spicy, Wimpy™, BBQ, and Teriyaki—served with Zaxby’s creamy buttermilk Ranch sauce.

To take advantage of the BOGO Boneless Wings offer, download the Zaxby’s app on Google Play or the App Store, create an account, and add at least two orders of the 10 ct. Boneless Wings to your cart to receive one order of Boneless Wings for free. The reward will be applied at checkout.

If your tailgate party calls for more than just wings, Zaxby’s also features an array of party platters and shareables, including its Chicken Fingerz™ Platter, Boneless Wings Platter, or, for the indecisive, the Chicken Fingerz and Boneless Wings Zampler Platter. Pairing any signature platters with its famous Fried Pickles, Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries, and limited-time Veggie Egg Rolls—is the perfect game-day call for hungry fans.

*Prices may vary by location.

Source: Zaxby’s

