Zara to Open Soon at The Mall at Green Hills

One of the most anticipated store openings at the Mall at Green Hills will soon take place.

Spanish apparel retailer Zara will open March 18, The Mall at Green Hills posted via Instagram. Zara specializes in fast fashion, and products include clothing, accessories, shoes, swimwear, beauty, and perfumes.

Stating, “We’re so excited… @Zara will be opening March 18th.” This will be the first Zara store in the state of Tennessee according to the website. The closest Zara store is located in Atlanta.

You will find the Zara store in the 132,000 square foot expansion wing that connects the new Dillard’s store to the mall across from Crate and Barrel.

Zara is operated by Initex who owns eight retail brands which include Zara, Zara home, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Uterque with 7,000 stores in 96 markets. The Spain-based company owned its first Zara in 1975 with its first US store opening in 1989 on Lexington Avenue in New York.