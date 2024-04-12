Zanies Expands With New Venue

The Nashville-based comedy club Zanies has expanded with a new venue.

Named The Lab at Zanies, the new venue is located next door to Zanie’s at 2019 8th Avenue South. The Lab is an intimate, 100-seat venue.

On its social media page, the description of The Lab states, “An exciting new chapter in the Nashville comedy scene is unfolding. Zanies Nashville, a pillar of laughter and a beacon for comedic talents for over 40 years, is embarking on an innovative expansion called ‘The Lab at Zanies.’”

The new venue aims to be versatile, offering everything from one-man shows to the excitement of improv and sketch comedy. Along with a variety of other stand-up formats, its smaller setting is perfect for the raw, unfiltered comedy.

Like Zanies, The Lab will serve food and beverage. The first show is scheduled for April 12th.

The Lab at Zanies is hiring for a variety of positions. You can apply here.

Follow The Lab at Zanies on Facebook.