Youth Leadership Brentwood Graduates the Class of 2024

Members of the Youth Leadership Brentwood Class of 2024 held their Closing Retreat and Graduation at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library on February 6, 2024.
The day’s activities included leadership training, utilizing Stephen Covey’s Seven Habits of Highly Effective Teens, facilitated by Jodi Schroer, Director of the Maryland Farms YMCA and Wes Bender with Franklin Covey. At the Graduation ceremony the class members presented community project presentations to families and friends.
During the five- month program the youth took an intensive look at the Brentwood community and studied leadership qualities and skills. The 22 sophomores and juniors from three area high schools were selected on the basis of their leadership potential and their existing leadership skills, as well as their community and school involvement. Youth Leadership Brentwood is a program of the Williamson County Chamber Foundation, the non-profit arm of Williamson, Inc. Chamber. Presenting Sponsor is Brentwood Academy.
Supporting Sponsors are Brentwood Rotary Foundation, Gresham Smith, John P. Holt Brentwood Library, H.G. Hill Realty Company, Parks Realty, Potentia, Soy Bistro TMA Transportation Group and Uncle Classic Barbershop.
Congratulations to the Youth Leadership Brentwood Class of 2024
- Alison Andrews Ravenwood High School
- Ajay Balaje Ravenwood High School
- Christina Bell Brentwood Academy
- Siona Bhattacharya Ravenwood High School
- Meg Collier Brentwood Academy
- Jaxon Endres Ravenwood High School
- Ben Gorokhovsky Ravenwood High School
- Hudson Hill Brentwood High School
- Allison Hoesel Brentwood High School
- Sydney Huffman Brentwood High School
- Manu Kalasikam Ravenwood High School
- Rian Kim Ravenwood High School
- Claire Locke Ravenwood High School
- Skylar Lokkesmoe Brentwood High School
- Linley Macmillan Brentwood High School
- Kathryn McCain Brentwood High School
- Maggie McClendon Brentwood High School
- Vendant Misra Ravenwood High School
- Logan Ognibene Brentwood High School
- MV Powell Brentwood Academy
- Hannah Skaar Ravenwood High School
- Cali Smith Brentwood Academy