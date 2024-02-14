Youth Leadership Brentwood Graduates the Class of 2024

Members of the Youth Leadership Brentwood Class of 2024 held their Closing Retreat and Graduation at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library on February 6, 2024.

The day’s activities included leadership training, utilizing Stephen Covey’s Seven Habits of Highly Effective Teens, facilitated by Jodi Schroer, Director of the Maryland Farms YMCA and Wes Bender with Franklin Covey. At the Graduation ceremony the class members presented community project presentations to families and friends.

During the five- month program the youth took an intensive look at the Brentwood community and studied leadership qualities and skills. The 22 sophomores and juniors from three area high schools were selected on the basis of their leadership potential and their existing leadership skills, as well as their community and school involvement. Youth Leadership Brentwood is a program of the Williamson County Chamber Foundation, the non-profit arm of Williamson, Inc. Chamber. Presenting Sponsor is Brentwood Academy.

Supporting Sponsors are Brentwood Rotary Foundation, Gresham Smith, John P. Holt Brentwood Library, H.G. Hill Realty Company, Parks Realty, Potentia, Soy Bistro TMA Transportation Group and Uncle Classic Barbershop.

Congratulations to the Youth Leadership Brentwood Class of 2024

Alison Andrews Ravenwood High School

Ajay Balaje Ravenwood High School

Christina Bell Brentwood Academy

Siona Bhattacharya Ravenwood High School

Meg Collier Brentwood Academy

Jaxon Endres Ravenwood High School

Ben Gorokhovsky Ravenwood High School

Hudson Hill Brentwood High School

Allison Hoesel Brentwood High School

Sydney Huffman Brentwood High School

Manu Kalasikam Ravenwood High School

Rian Kim Ravenwood High School

Claire Locke Ravenwood High School

Skylar Lokkesmoe Brentwood High School

Linley Macmillan Brentwood High School

Kathryn McCain Brentwood High School

Maggie McClendon Brentwood High School

Vendant Misra Ravenwood High School

Logan Ognibene Brentwood High School

MV Powell Brentwood Academy

Hannah Skaar Ravenwood High School

Cali Smith Brentwood Academy