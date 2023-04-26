Youth in Government Conferences Teach WCS Students About Politics

Five WCS high school students were invited to the YMCA Conference on National Affairs (CONA) after their success at this year’s Tennessee Youth in Government Conferences.

Brentwood High students Brent Driver and Jack Henry, Nolensville High’s Ruby Douglass and Ravenwood High’s Gauri Adarsh and Manavi Bajpai all received invitations to the CONA, which is the highest honor a student can earn at the conference.

The annual Youth in Government Conferences give middle and high school students around Tennessee an inside look at the political process and the opportunity to become government officials for the day. Students create and debate bills with their peers while serving as representatives, senators, lawyers, lobbyists and more.

Four students from Ravenwood High received the Frank Drowota Supreme Court Award: Oluwaseyi Amosun, Ajay Balaje, Manushri Kalasikam and Siona Bhattacharya. Their classmate, Malvika Rao, received the Governor’s Cabinet Member Award.

Many students were also elected to officer positions, such as Chief Clerks, Floor Leaders and Chief Justice. Additionally, students received awards such as Outstanding Statesperson and Outstanding Bill.

The students who were honored at the conferences are listed below by school: