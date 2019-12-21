Your Williamson County Guide to New Year’s Eve

Ring in the New Year in Williamson County with these local happenings.
1The Harpeth Hotel
130 2nd Avenue South, Franklin
The stylish boutique hotel is hosting its inaugural NYE bash – Bet on 2020, a casino night featuring poker, blackjack and craps tables, Southern contemporary bar bites and sweet treats, handcrafted cocktails and live music.
Event details and highlights below:
- Hours: 8:30pm – 1am
- Dress Code: cocktail attire
- Tickets: Starting at $150, all-access passes include two drink tickets, food, entertainment and a special midnight champagne toast.
- Gambling: The Harpeth’s ballroom is hosting poker, blackjack and craps tables (all with fun play money) with an opportunity to win a gift card to dine at 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails in 2020.
- Dining and Drinking: An outdoor courtyard ice bar is serving up house martinis and specialty holiday cocktails, in addition to 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails’ extensive beverage menu. Guests can also enjoy hors d’oeuvres and sweet treats all night, as well as a hot grilled cheese sandwich sendoff upon departure.
- Entertainment: A live piano player is playing homage to Elton John all evening long
Buy tickets here.
2Cork & Cow
403 Main St, Franklin, TN 37064
The swanky restaurant on Fourth Avenue is offering a four-course meal to usher in the new year–in high style! The gourmet offerings range from halibut, filet mignon and veal chop. View the menu here.
The cost for the four-course offering is $100 per person. Reservations can be made by calling 615-538-6021.
3The Honeysuckle
1770 Galleria Blvd, Franklin, TN 37067
On New Year’s Eve, The Honeysuckle will be open normal hours featuring their regular menu – fresh oysters, roasted half-chicken and seared salmon. See the complete menu here.
4The Mockingbird Restaurant
3035 Reserve Boulevard, Spring Hill TN
Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a special meal at The Mockingbird Restaurant. Starter choices include roasted butternut squash soup, Maryland style crab cakes. Entrees include seared sea scallops, jumbo red crab legs and dessert choices are Colossal New York Cheesecake and Chocolate Decadent Cake. New Year’s Eve dinner from 4pm-9pm. Learn more at mockingbirdrestaurant.com and call 931-487-9787 to reserve your spot.
5The Rutledge
105 International Drive, Franklin
Join in at The Rutledge for a Modern American New Year. Live DJ from 9:30pm – 2:30am + an appetizer, two entrees and dessert for $99. Make your reservations now before they’re gone! Click link here or call 615-472-1640.
6Puckett’s Gro., Downtown Franklin
120 4th Ave S, Franklin TN 37064
Puckett’s in downtown Franklin will offer a limited menu on New Year’s Eve, with shows by Southern rock band Smith & Gone at both 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m for $15 per person and $25 per person, respectively. Entrée options for the evening include prime rib, fried catfish, meatloaf or a vegetable-stuffed pepper. Reservations for both seatings are being accepted by phone at 615-794-5527.
7Red Pony
408 W Main St, Franklin, TN 37064
This New Year’s Eve, Red Pony offers a 4-course, prix fixe menu, featuring Striploin, Wild boar Sugo, hickory smoked beets, bourbon chocolate cake and many other scrumptious items. See the menu here.
The cost is $85/person +tax and gratuity. Reservations required and available at 615-595-7669 or online.
8Kings Bowl
1910 Galleria Blvd #120, Franklin, TN 37067
Ring in the New Year at the place that puts the “cool” in Cool Springs. Kings Bowl is hosting New Year’s Eve in the Whiskey Room featuring food and drink, live DJ and surprises throughout the evening. For more information, visit Kings Bowl website.
9Ludlow & Prime
330 Franklin Road Suite 226 B, Brentwood TN 37027
(in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center)
Ludlow is throwing a party and you’re invited! Come celebrate with prime steak, gulf seafood and with a toast to the New Year. Make your reservations at Open Table here.