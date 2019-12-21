Your Williamson County Guide to New Year’s Eve

2 Cork & Cow

403 Main St, Franklin, TN 37064

The swanky restaurant on Fourth Avenue is offering a four-course meal to usher in the new year–in high style! The gourmet offerings range from halibut, filet mignon and veal chop. View the menu here.

The cost for the four-course offering is $100 per person. Reservations can be made by calling 615-538-6021.