Your Parking Guide to Lucky Ladd Farms

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of Lucky Ladd Farms

Located in Eagleville, Lucky Ladd Farms offers a seasonal unique farm experience for the whole family. You can venture into one of Tennessee’s largest petting farms with close to 100 animals. The 60-acre farm has loads of activities from playgrounds, nature trails, educational exhibits, and even a country store where you can purchase local goods (we hear they have some of the best sweet tea around).

Lucky Ladd Farms is located at 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville.

  • Parking is included in each ticket price.
  • Motorized wheelchairs and strollers or chairs with larger bicycle-style wheels fair best on the natural terrain of gravel, mulch, grass and dirt.

RELATED:

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleDoom Patrol Returns to Max on October 12, 2023
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here