Your Parking Guide to Lucky Ladd Farms

Located in Eagleville, Lucky Ladd Farms offers a seasonal unique farm experience for the whole family. You can venture into one of Tennessee’s largest petting farms with close to 100 animals. The 60-acre farm has loads of activities from playgrounds, nature trails, educational exhibits, and even a country store where you can purchase local goods (we hear they have some of the best sweet tea around).
Lucky Ladd Farms is located at 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville.
- Parking is included in each ticket price.
- Motorized wheelchairs and strollers or chairs with larger bicycle-style wheels fair best on the natural terrain of gravel, mulch, grass and dirt.
RELATED: