Your Parking Guide for Ascend Amphitheater

Donna Vissman
photo by Jim Wood

Ascend Amphitheater located at 310 First Avenue in Nashville doesn’t offer parking on-site.

When headed to an event, you will have to find parking at garages or lots close by. Here are a few places to park.

1222 Garage

photo by Jim Wood

222 2nd Avenue South, Nashville

There are 1100 spaces at the garage that sits just across the street from the amphitheater. You can enter the garage from 1st or 2nd Avenue, the entrance on 1st Avenue is next to Hampton Social.

2Four Seasons

photo by Donna Vissman

160 2nd Avenue South, Nashville

The Four Seasons is now open and offers valet parking. You can grab a drink at the bar and walk over to Ascend Amphitheater.

3Parking Lot Behind Acme Feed & Seed

photo by Donna Vissman

105 1st Avenue South, Nashville

Just behind Acme Feed & Seed is a paid parking lot. At this lot, you scan the QR code to pay for parking. There is a sign at the lot warning of a fake parking attendants, only pay with the QR code.

4Music City Center

photo by Jim Wood

201 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

Less than half a mile from Ascend Amphitheater, you can typically find parking here for events.

5Pinnacle Parking Garage

photo by Jim Wood

150 3rd Avenue South, Nashville

Pinnacle parking garage is a short walk to Ascend Amphitheater with over 900 spaces for parking.

