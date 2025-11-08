Your Next Treasure Hunt Begins at the Franklin Flea Market

The Franklin Flea Market is taking place this weekend – November 8th-9th, 2025, at Williamson County Ag Expo Park (4215 Long Lane, Franklin, TN 37064)
Shop in Air Conditioned Comfort Inside & Shaded Pavilions Outside!
Saturday: 9 am-6 pm
Sunday: 10 am-4 pm
Admission: FREE
Parking: $5.00 (Cash Only)
Featuring 400+ Indoor & Outdoor Vendor Booths, the Market has 1000’s of Unique Treasures & Incredible Bargains….something for everyone! They also have lots of Food Truck options, so come early & stay late!
