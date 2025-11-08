Your Next Treasure Hunt Begins at the Franklin Flea Market

By
Jen Haley
-
photo from Franklin Flea Market

The Franklin Flea Market is taking place this weekend – November 8th-9th, 2025, at Williamson County Ag Expo Park (4215 Long Lane, Franklin, TN 37064)

Shop in Air Conditioned Comfort Inside & Shaded Pavilions Outside!

Saturday: 9 am-6 pm
Sunday: 10 am-4 pm

Admission: FREE
Parking: $5.00 (Cash Only)

Featuring 400+ Indoor & Outdoor Vendor Booths, the Market has 1000’s of Unique Treasures & Incredible Bargains….something for everyone! They also have lots of Food Truck options, so come early & stay late!

More information HERE.

For more local events, visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here