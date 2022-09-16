Your Middle Tennessee High School Football Week 5 Guide

Week 5 of high school football is already here.
Source is following Middle Tennessee football action in the following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
NFHS Network Games
Schools will be broadcasting more games this week on the NFHS Network than ever before. Nearly 70 football games will be carried live on the NFHS Network this week. With an NFHS Network subscription you can watch any and all games for one low monthly or annual fee. The remaining Middle Tennessee games (with links to the broadcast) are:
Battle Ground Academy vs. Davidson Academy
Baylor School vs. Pope John Paul II Preparatory School
Beech vs. Clarksville
Blackman vs. Stewarts Creek
Brentwood vs. Ravenwood
Brentwood Academy vs. St. Benedict at Auburndale
Centennial vs. Summit
Central Columbia (PA) vs. Nolensville
Christ Presbyterian Academy vs. Goodpasture Christian School
Clarksville Academy vs. Nashville Christian School
Coffee County Central vs. Lebanon
Columbia Academy vs. Donelson Christian
Community vs. Giles County
Ensworth vs. Memphis University School
Ezell-Harding Christian School vs. Grace Christian
Fairview vs. Cheatham County School District
Franklin vs. Independence
Franklin County vs. Page
Gallatin vs. Hendersonville
Glencliff vs. Montgomery Central
Hillwood vs. Marshall County
Hunters Lane vs. Wilson Central
Jackson County vs. East Nashville Magnet
Kenwood vs. Springfield
Lincoln County vs. Spring Hill
Loretto vs. Mt. Pleasant
Maplewood vs. Stratford STEM Magnet School
Northeast vs. Portland
Oakland vs. Siegel
Riverdale vs. Rockvale
Sycamore vs. White House Heritage
Trousdale County vs. Westmoreland
Watertown vs. Whites Creek
Watching the games is easy, whether it’s on your computer, tablet or smartphone. Download the NFHS Network app from Google Play or the iTunes App Store and take the live coverage with you wherever you go.