Your Middle Tennessee High School Football Week 3 Guide

With two weeks of the high school football season in the books, schools across the state are ready for Week 3. There are 175 contests scheduled across the state this week, and 145 of those involve region opponents.

This summer, the TSSAA Board of Control voted to return to the traditional handling of forfeitures and cancellations for the 2022 season. Any contest unable to be played will be considered a “no-contest” for both schools.

Source is following Middle Tennessee football action in the following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

NFHS Network Games

Schools will be broadcasting more games this week on the NFHS Network than ever before. Over 70 football games will be carried live on the NFHS Network this week. The remaining Middle Tennessee games this week (with links to the broadcast) are:

Fri, Sep. 2: Eagleville High School vs. Moore County High School

Fri, Sep. 2: Blackman High School vs. Riverdale High School

Fri, Sep. 2: Creek Wood High School vs. Marshall County High School

Fri, Sep. 2: Stratford STEM Magnet School vs. East Nashville Magnet High School

Fri, Sep. 2: Clarksville Academy vs. Middle Tennessee Christian School

Fri, Sep. 2: Harpeth High School vs. Whites Creek High School

Fri, Sep. 2: Columbia Academy vs. Jackson Christian School

Fri, Sep. 2: Cheatham County Central High School vs. White House High School

Fri, Sep. 2: Fairview High School vs. Stewart County High School

Fri, Sep. 2: Franklin High School vs. Ravenwood High School

Fri, Sep. 2: East Robertson High School vs. Trousdale County High School

Fri, Sep. 2: Page High School vs. Spring Hill High School

Fri, Sep. 2: Lincoln County High School vs. Nolensville High School

Fri, Sep. 2: Mt. Juliet Christian Academy vs. The Webb School

Fri, Sep. 2: Wilson Central High School vs. Green Hill High School

Fri, Sep. 2: Centennial High School vs. Independence High School

Fri, Sep. 2: Siegel High School vs. Rockvale High School

Fri, Sep. 2: Davidson Academy vs. Franklin Road Academy

Fri, Sep. 2: Glencliff High School vs. Greenbrier High School

Fri, Sep. 2: Battle Ground Academy vs. Christ Presbyterian Academy

Fri, Sep. 2: Station Camp High School vs. White County High School

Fri, Sep. 2: Beech High School vs. Hendersonville High School

Fri, Sep. 2: Brentwood High School vs. Summit High School

Fri, Sep. 2: Northwest High School vs. Portland High School

For a list of all Tennessee events this week on the Network, go to https://tssaasports.com/ nfhsnetwork/.

Watching the games is easy, whether it’s on your computer, tablet or smartphone. Download the NFHS Network app from Google Play or the iTunes App Store and take the live coverage with you wherever you go.