Your Middle Tennessee High School Football Week 2 Guide

High school football is underway and we have entered Week 2. There are 175 contests scheduled across the state of Tennessee this week, reports TSSAA.

This summer, the TSSAA Board of Control voted to return to the traditional handling of forfeitures and cancellations for the 2022 season. Any contest unable to be played will be considered a “no-contest” for both schools.

The majority of games in Week 2 feature non-region opponents. Only 7 games will feature games with region standing implications this week. In our Middle Tennessee coverage area, those games are:

Cane Ridge at Antioch

Station Camp at Hillsboro

Source is following Middle Tennessee football action in the following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

NFHS Network Games

Schools will be broadcasting more games this week on the NFHS Network than ever before. Nearly 70 football games will be carried live on the NFHS Network this week. With an NFHS Network subscription you can watch any and all games for one low monthly or annual fee. The remaining Middle Tennessee games this week (with links to the broadcast) are:

Fri, Aug. 26: Central Magnet School vs. Tellico Plains High School

Fri, Aug. 26: Columbia Academy vs. Waverly Central High School

Fri, Aug. 26: Grace Christian Academy vs. Middle Tennessee Christian School

Fri, Aug. 26: Lebanon High School vs. Wilson Central High School

Fri, Aug. 26: Franklin Road Academy vs. Silverdale Baptist Academy

Fri, Aug. 26: Pope John Paul II Preparatory School vs. PURE Youth Athletics Alliance

Fri, Aug. 26: Spring Hill High School vs. Summit High School

Fri, Aug. 26: LaVergne High School vs. Siegel High School

Fri, Aug. 26: Antioch High School vs. Cane Ridge High School

Fri, Aug. 26: Northwest High School vs. West Creek High School

Fri, Aug. 26: Brentwood Academy vs. Christ Presbyterian Academy

Fri, Aug. 26: Giles County High School vs. Nolensville High School

Fri, Aug. 26: Boyd Buchanan School vs. Davidson Academy

Fri, Aug. 26: Centennial High School vs. Lincoln County High School

Fri, Aug. 26: Hendersonville High School vs. South Warren High School (KY)

Fri, Aug. 26: Blackman High School vs. Gallatin High School

Fri, Aug. 26: Clarksville Academy vs. The Webb School

For a list of all Tennessee events this week on the Network, go to https://tssaasports.com/ nfhsnetwork/. Your subscription to the NFHS Network sends money back to the schools and helps to cover the costs of offering the service.