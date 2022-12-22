Your Holiday Weekend Guide: Christmas Lights, Pictures With Santa, Ice Skating & More

By
Donna Vissman
-

It’s the holiday weekend, you may have family in town looking for things to do. We’ve rounded up a list of happenings for the weekend.

1Visit Santa

photo by Donna Vissman

In case you changed your mind about your list or you haven’t had time to visit the man in the red suit, we have places where you can see Santa.

Read where to see Santa here. 

2Take a Look at Christmas Lights

Stock Photo

In between planning your holiday meal, take a break, grab your family and friends to take a look at Christmas tree lights.

Find a list of places here. 

3Attend a Special Holiday Event

photo by Donna Vissman

We’ve rounded up five special holiday events you can attend this weekend. From an immersive experience to ice skating.

Find the list here. 

4Try a Pop-Up Bar

photo courtesy of Harpeth Hotel

What can be more festive than sitting in some of your favorite spots decorated with a holiday theme. Here are a few places to check out this season.

5Go Ice Skating

Stock Photo

Ever wanted to try ice skating? It is also a lot of fun, especially this time of year. We found 7 places to go ice skating in Middle Tennessee.

Read our list here.

