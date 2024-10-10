Your Guide to Parking at The Pinnacle

The Pinnacle is Nashville’s newest live music venue, opening in March 2025. This state-of-the-art venue boasts a 4,500-capacity on a 19-acre campus within Nashville Yards.

Details on parking are still limited at this time.

The venue website shares that there will be ample paid parking at Nashville Yards in multiple garages.

The Pinnacle is located at 910 Exchange Ln, Nashville, TN 37203.

About Nashville Yards

Nashville Yards includes two luxury hotel properties with 80,000+ sq. ft. of group and convention meeting space, The Pinnacle a 4,500-capacity live music and event venue operated by AEG Presents, 3+ million sq. ft. of Class A+ office and Class A+ creative office space, 2,000+ residential units, best-in-class restaurant and retail offerings, and 7+ acres of activated, open space.

