Your Guide to Christmas in Middle Tennessee: 2022 Christmas Tree Lightings

1 Smyrna Christmas Tree Lighting

November 22, 2022, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Smyrna Train Depot, 98 Front St, Smyrna

Please join the Town of Smyrna for our annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 22nd, from 6:00PM – 8:00PM.

This year we’ll be at a new location, the Downtown Train Depot, to kick off the festivities.

There will be Live Christmas Music, Hot Chocolate & Cookies, and photos with Mr. & Mrs. Claus.

Bring the family and join us in ushering in the holiday season together!

For additional information, please contact courtney.morgan@townofsmyrna.org