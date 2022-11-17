Your Guide to Christmas in Middle Tennessee: 2022 Christmas Parades

12 Goodlettsville Christmas Parade

December 3, 2022, at 4:00 pm

The annual Christmas Parade is a time for our community to come together and celebrate the holiday season. We encourage businesses, organizations, and groups alike to enter a float and participate with their community peers. For those that are interested in competing for the best Organization Representation/Performance, judges will award cash prizes to the top 3 places in this category.

All proceeds from registration are put back into the community in the form of a donation to the Goodlettsville Help Center.

Interested in entering your business, organization, or group to participate in the parade? Click here to fill out an application.

For those participating in the parade, please note that there is no parking on Memorial Drive or French Street. Drop-off is available at the Delmas Long Community Center or parents may walk children in after temporarily parking in the Liz’s Kitchen parking lot. Vehicles may not remain parked in that lot for the duration of the parade. The parade ends at the Goodlettsville Plaza and floats do not return to the starting point. See the staging map here.