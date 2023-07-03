Your Guide to Brentwood’s ‘Red, White, and Boom’ 4th of July Event

This Fourth of July, thousands of people will converge on Crockett Park for the City of Brentwood’s annual Red, White, and Boom celebration. The free event, featuring live music and a professional fireworks show, was developed 34 years ago to provide Brentwood families with a fun, safe place to celebrate the Independence Day holiday.

With the crowds growing larger each year, the City has developed this short guide on how to get the most out of the Red, White, and Boom experience.

Arrive Early – Live music from The Smoking Section, the event’s headlining act, will begin at 7 p.m., and the fireworks will go off at 9 p.m. The best spots in the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater go quickly, so arrive early.

Get Parking Updates Via Twitter – The parking lots will also fill up, so be sure to follow the City’s official Twitter account, @CityofBrentwood, for updates on which parking lots are closed.

Bring Cash – The lines at the food trucks can get pretty long. To speed up your transactions, bring cash in small denominations. This will help keep the lines moving quickly.

Use the Map – The map below will help you find food trucks, bathrooms, and other areas inside Crockett Park.

Dance – The Smoking Section is known for putting on a great show. The band plays classic R&B funk hits of Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, Chaka Khan, and others. Head toward the stage and enjoy the night with a little dancing.

Food Truck Fun – The Food Truck Village will open at 5 p.m. that day, so make sure you enjoy something from one of these vendors:

Bradley’s Creamery

Blue Monkey Shaved Ice

A Motts Food Truck

Blowin Smoke BBQ

Hoss’s Burgers

Little Cancun on the Go

The Love Bus

Smokin Buttz

The Snack Barr

Tasty J’s and Sweet Treat Y’all

Zanders Woodfired Pizza

Music City Fish & Chicken

Red, White, and Boom will take place in Crockett Park’s Eddy Arnold Amphitheater, located at 1500 Volunteer Parkway. Be sure to follow Brentwood’s official social media accounts for updates on this event.

The concert series is made possible thanks to its generous sponsors – Wilson Bank and Trust, Mathnasium, Tractor Supply Company, TMP Partners, Bintelli Golf Carts, Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty, Avenue Construction, Gresham Smith, Mere Bulles Restaurant & Events and Mix 92.9.