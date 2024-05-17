Your Graduation Party Calls for Pie!

It’s hard to believe, but your graduate is almost ready to leave the nest! When planning the perfect celebration for your graduate, think of all the homey creations they love the most and will miss as they head off to college in the fall. For the ultimate expression of comfort and nostalgia, pies are the fitting choice for celebrating a graduation milestone.

Papa C Pies makes catering your graduation party simple with a variety of exceptional flavors and multiple catering options. Explore the delectable creations that your graduate will crave:

Fresh Glazed Strawberry Pie

Strawberry shortcake becomes pie in this new seasonal offering from Papa C Pies! The Fresh Glazed Strawberry Pie has over a pound of fresh strawberries in each 9” pie. Part of the strawberries are cooked down into a jam, and the other half is sliced into the delectable glazed topping. This fresh strawberry pie is nestled into Papa C Pies’ signature flaky crust and comes with a whipped cream topping.

Peanut Butter Pie

What teen graduate doesn’t love a peanut butter cup? Score major points at your graduation party by serving the delicious flavors of peanut butter and chocolate in our Peanut Butter Pie! Delicious creamy peanut butter, whipped cream cheese, and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are combined in our homemade Graham Cracker crust for the ultimate graduation party indulgence.

The Mini Pie Slice Dessert Bar

For an impressive spread of delectable flavors, Papa C Pies offers a dessert bar option with mini slices of a selection of pie flavors precut on trays. It’s the perfect catering option for graduation parties where your graduate and their friends will want to sample all their favorite cozy flavors before heading off to college.

Our Mini Slice Dessert Bar comes with 24 slices pre-cut from three 6” pies of your choice, served in 2” x 2” eco-friendly appetizer cups. Choose your pie flavors from any of our available seasonal offerings!

Celebrate Your Graduate: Party with Pie! Order from Papa C Pies Today

Indulge in the comforting and delicious flavors of pie to celebrate your graduation! Visit Papa C Pies at 99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100, in Brentwood. The store is open Monday through Friday, 10 am to 6:30 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm. Short on time? Swing through their drive-through or order ahead for pickup or shipping today!

