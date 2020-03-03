Today, Tuesday, March 3, is an election day in which Tennesseans can participate in the Republican and Democratic Presidential Primary elections, as well as, the Williamson County Republican Primary Election.

View Sample Ballots Here.

Where Do I Vote?

Any registered voter in Williamson County may cast a ballot on Election Day at any of the 25 locations listed below regardless of their place of residence within the county.

Westwood Elementary School – 7200 Tiger Trail, Fairview, 37062

Fairview Recreation Center – 2714 Fairview Blvd, Fairview, 37062

Hillsboro Middle School – 5412 Pinewood Rd, Franklin, 37064

Independence High School – 1776 Declaration Way, Thompson’s Station, 37179

Bethesda Elementary School – 4907 Bethesda Rd, Thompsons Station, 37179

Oakview Elementary – 2390 Henpeck Ln, Franklin, 37064

Page High School – 6281 Arno Rd, Franklin, 37064

Heritage Elementary School – 4801 Columbia Pk, Spring Hill, 37174

Longview Recreation Center – 2909 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, 37174

Spring Station Middle School – 1000 Spring Station Dr, Spring Hill, 37174

Trinity Elementary School – 4410 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, 37067

Clovercroft Elementary School – 9336 Clovercroft Rd, Franklin, 37067

Cool Springs Conference Center (Marriott Hotel Lobby) – 700 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, 37067

Nolensville Recreation Center – 7250 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, 37135

Sunset Elementary School – 100 Sunset Trail, Brentwood, 37027

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library – 8109 Concord Rd, Brentwood, 37027

Edmondson Elementary School – 851 Edmondson Pk, Brentwood, 37027

Brenthaven Church – 516 Franklin Rd, Brentwood, 37027

Grassland Middle School – 2390 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, 37069

Hunters Bend Elementary – 2121 Fieldstone Pkwy, Franklin, 37069

Pearre Creek Elementary – 1811 Townsend Blvd, Franklin, 37064

First Presbyterian Church – 101 Legends Club Ln, Franklin, 37069

County Enrichment Center – 110 Everbright Ave, Franklin, 37064

The Church of the City 828 – Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, 37067

Franklin Christian Church – 4040 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, 37067

When can I vote

All Election Day vote centers will be open on Election Day from 7am to 7pm.

What Should I Bring With Me?

Tennessee state or Federal issued Photo ID (even if expired) is required to vote unless an exemption applies. First time voters who registered to vote by mail must show proof of correct address when voting.

Where Can I Get More Information?

Download the GoVoteTN app for information on polling locations, see a sample ballot and even learn about who your elected officials are.



Voters can download the free app in the App Store or Google Play to view voter specific information. State law allows voters to use the GoVoteTN app inside polling locations.

Download the app here.

For more information visit the Election Commission website.