Today, Tuesday, March 3, is an election day in which Tennesseans can participate in the Republican and Democratic Presidential Primary elections, as well as, the Williamson County Republican Primary Election.
Where Do I Vote?
Any registered voter in Williamson County may cast a ballot on Election Day at any of the 25 locations listed below regardless of their place of residence within the county.
- Westwood Elementary School – 7200 Tiger Trail, Fairview, 37062
- Fairview Recreation Center – 2714 Fairview Blvd, Fairview, 37062
- Hillsboro Middle School – 5412 Pinewood Rd, Franklin, 37064
- Independence High School – 1776 Declaration Way, Thompson’s Station, 37179
- Bethesda Elementary School – 4907 Bethesda Rd, Thompsons Station, 37179
- Oakview Elementary – 2390 Henpeck Ln, Franklin, 37064
- Page High School – 6281 Arno Rd, Franklin, 37064
- Heritage Elementary School – 4801 Columbia Pk, Spring Hill, 37174
- Longview Recreation Center – 2909 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, 37174
- Spring Station Middle School – 1000 Spring Station Dr, Spring Hill, 37174
- Trinity Elementary School – 4410 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, 37067
- Clovercroft Elementary School – 9336 Clovercroft Rd, Franklin, 37067
- Cool Springs Conference Center (Marriott Hotel Lobby) – 700 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, 37067
- Nolensville Recreation Center – 7250 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, 37135
- Sunset Elementary School – 100 Sunset Trail, Brentwood, 37027
- The John P. Holt Brentwood Library – 8109 Concord Rd, Brentwood, 37027
- Edmondson Elementary School – 851 Edmondson Pk, Brentwood, 37027
- Brenthaven Church – 516 Franklin Rd, Brentwood, 37027
- Grassland Middle School – 2390 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, 37069
- Hunters Bend Elementary – 2121 Fieldstone Pkwy, Franklin, 37069
- Pearre Creek Elementary – 1811 Townsend Blvd, Franklin, 37064
- First Presbyterian Church – 101 Legends Club Ln, Franklin, 37069
- County Enrichment Center – 110 Everbright Ave, Franklin, 37064
- The Church of the City 828 – Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, 37067
- Franklin Christian Church – 4040 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, 37067
When can I vote
All Election Day vote centers will be open on Election Day from 7am to 7pm.
What Should I Bring With Me?
Tennessee state or Federal issued Photo ID (even if expired) is required to vote unless an exemption applies. First time voters who registered to vote by mail must show proof of correct address when voting.
Where Can I Get More Information?
Download the GoVoteTN app for information on polling locations, see a sample ballot and even learn about who your elected officials are.
Voters can download the free app in the App Store or Google Play to view voter specific information. State law allows voters to use the GoVoteTN app inside polling locations.
Download the app here.
For more information visit the Election Commission website.