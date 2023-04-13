You Won’t Believe This Breathtaking House for Sale on 45 Acres of Rolling Countryside

Classic modern styling is the design you’ll find throughout 5005 Lilly Valley Trl in Franklin, Tennessee. This must-see property boasts more than 10,000 square feet and is situated on more than 45 acres of stunning, rolling countryside.
The estate has spectacular views with state-of-the-art amenities. Enjoy a private country setting with 7 bedrooms and 8 full baths along with 2 half baths. Here’s why this is a can’t-miss property.
Classic Front Porch and Screened-in Patio
The front porch is spacious, spanning the width of the home. Sit out and enjoy nature on the front porch of your 45-acre property. Watch for loved ones to arrive or allow children to freely explore country living as you sip coffee in the morning. It’s truly a picturesque setting with the tools and amenities to take it all in.
In the summer months, turn on the overhead fans for gentle air movement to stay comfortable. And enjoy the front porch well into the evening hours with adequate light fixtures to make the space functional.
Continue enjoying the outdoors well into the fall and even the winter with a cozy screened-in patio complete with a fireplace and grill. Watch it rain in the spring or snow in the winter as you stay warm and dry on the patio.
1Kitchen
Gather around the massive kitchen island ideal for entertaining guests. Seat up to seven as you prepare a meal or enjoy reconnecting over drinks.
Regardless of your cooking or baking passions, you’ll have the space for every pot, pan or small kitchen appliance you could dream of in this well-appointed kitchen with all the storage space you could ever imagine.
The dining room features large windows for natural light and views of the large property with easy access to the kitchen.
2Study
The study is a work-from-home dream. The stately room has sitting space, bookshelves and natural light from several windows. Painted in a soft blue, the room evokes calmness and security for a productive work day.
3Primary Suite
The primary suite is breathtaking. Enjoy wood beams along the vaulted ceiling that give the room character and rustic class. With plenty of room to spread out, enjoy the sitting room under one of the two chandeliers in the room. Step out the double doors to a balcony that sits over part of the front porch.
Or on the opposite side of the room, soak in a tub overlooking the countryside hills. Step into the bathroom complete with a large double shower. The primary suite closet has all the hanging and storage space you could dream of with counter space to help you get ready for the day.
The additional bedrooms are also spacious and well-appointed for everyday living.
4Media Room
In the media room, you’ll find a wet bar that makes relaxing or entertaining simple and seamless. Cozy up by the fireplace or watch your favorite sports team on the TV that hangs over the fireplace.
Nearby, you’ll find another of the full bathrooms and a guest room to welcome friends and family to stay overnight.
5Pool House and Workout Facility
Host parties around the pool in the summertime. The pool house is new and features a rubber floor and mirrors on most walls, ideal to be used as a full workout facility. Step inside the sauna to rest and rejuvenate after a long day.
You’ll also find a full bathroom in the pool house, which makes entertaining around the pool a little easier.
Location
Although the home is secluded in the countryside, it is only about 10 miles from downtown Franklin and the many shopping and dining experiences available there.
If you’re interested in seeing this property, contact the listing agents Martin Warren of Warren Bradley Partners at 615-973-8757 or Tim Thompson of Premier REALTORS at 615-207-3295.