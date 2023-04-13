You Won’t Believe This Breathtaking House for Sale on 45 Acres of Rolling Countryside

Classic modern styling is the design you’ll find throughout 5005 Lilly Valley Trl in Franklin, Tennessee. This must-see property boasts more than 10,000 square feet and is situated on more than 45 acres of stunning, rolling countryside.

The estate has spectacular views with state-of-the-art amenities. Enjoy a private country setting with 7 bedrooms and 8 full baths along with 2 half baths. Here’s why this is a can’t-miss property.

Classic Front Porch and Screened-in Patio

The front porch is spacious, spanning the width of the home. Sit out and enjoy nature on the front porch of your 45-acre property. Watch for loved ones to arrive or allow children to freely explore country living as you sip coffee in the morning. It’s truly a picturesque setting with the tools and amenities to take it all in.

In the summer months, turn on the overhead fans for gentle air movement to stay comfortable. And enjoy the front porch well into the evening hours with adequate light fixtures to make the space functional.

Continue enjoying the outdoors well into the fall and even the winter with a cozy screened-in patio complete with a fireplace and grill. Watch it rain in the spring or snow in the winter as you stay warm and dry on the patio.