You May Be Shocked at the Titans Win Total This Season, As Predicted by NFL Experts

The 2022 NFL schedule has been released for all 32 teams and some analysts predicted the win totals for each team including the Titans.

Per NFL.com Cynthia Frelund forecasts the Titans to win about 8 games this season. If this happens this would be a steep decrease from the 2021 campaign where they won 12 games.

Frelund said, “Just look at this four-game stretch from Weeks 9 through 13: at Chiefs, vs. Broncos, at Packers (on a short week), vs. Bengals, at Eagles. And that run doesn’t even include their matchups against the Bills (Week 2), Chargers (Week 15), or Cowboys (Week 17).”

The reasoning behind this prediction is that AJ Brown is no longer a part of the Titans’ offense. Fans may disagree if you were in favor of the offseason the front office had signing veterans, Austin Hooper and Robert Woods. To go along with that they drafted top wide receiving prospect Treylon Burks.