You Just Got Engaged. What’s Next?

Getting engaged is an exciting milestone in a couple’s relationship, and it’s an exciting time leading up to your wedding day. There are lots of things to plan and consider after you pop the big question, and it can be a lot to take in at once. The Barn at Spring Lake Farms has compiled a list of the next steps that involve detailed planning and important decisions on your journey toward marriage.

Talk About Logistics

It’s essential to sit down with your partner and start discussing the specifics of what you both envision for your wedding. This includes brainstorming potential locations, dates, and the overall style of your wedding. Establishing a personalized budget and a timeline for planning is a pragmatic approach to ensure you’re on the same page and avoid stress down the line.

Engagement Photo Shoot

An engagement photo shoot is a wonderful opportunity to capture the excitement of your engagement. Taking pre-wedding photos not only provides you with lasting memories but also helps you and your partner get comfortable in front of the camera. If you hire the same photographer you plan to use for your wedding, it can help you get more comfortable being relaxed around them.

Select Your Wedding Party

If you decide to have an engagement party, now would be the perfect time to choose your wedding party. They can help plan the engagement party and will be a significant part of your support system throughout the wedding planning process and on the wedding day itself. If you want each bridesmaid to walk with a groomsman, you need to make sure you both have the same amount of people standing by your side, which may require cuts or additions to one side.

Have a Detailed Discussion

Beyond the initial excitement of the engagement and big decisions like location, it’s crucial to have a comprehensive conversation about the wedding itself. Discussing your desires and expectations for the marriage ceremony will help ensure that both of you are aligned and contribute equally to the planning process.

The Barn at Spring Lake Farms

These steps will help you get started on the journey from engagement to wedding with a solid foundation and shared understanding. It’s important to remember that every couple is different, so feel free to tailor these steps to fit your unique relationship and wedding vision.

