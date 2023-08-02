‘You Are Not Alone’ Event to Address Addiction

“You Are Not Alone is truly the work of a community coming together,” said Alex Windings, Media Coordinator, Williamson Prevention Coalition. “With the Williamson Prevention Coalition, the Williamson County Health Department, TV personality Jason Wahler, and WC-TV, the team partnered together to create videos [of] … individuals [interviewed] about mental health and substance use disorder topics.”

This video presentation will be a large part of the “You Are Not Alone” event taking place on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, as part of National Suicide Prevention Month. It will occur from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Franklin Special School District Performing Arts Center located at 1030 Excellence Way in Franklin, Tennessee.

Interviewees include doctors who specialize in addiction medicine, local political figures, National Football League coaches, Major League Baseball players, television and radio personalities and more. Participants in this video will discuss a wide range of topics tied to addiction and mental health, including how to talk to kids about mental health and substance use, how to cope with mental health issues, what to do if someone is overdosing or might be struggling with substance use, and personal stories of hope.

This event is a labor of love for Jason Wahler, who has acted on the television shows “Laguna Beach”, “The Hills: New Beginnings,” and was also on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew. Having chosen to get away from the Hollywood lifestyle and find a safe and healthy place for his children to grow up, he now lives in Franklin, Tennessee. Himself a reformed addict, he has chosen to tell his story to help others and to take part in getting the conversation going about prevention and treatment.

“You Are Not Alone will be somewhat similar to breakfast with the mayors, minus the mayors,” said Wahler. “We’ll have open discussion, a panel and Q&A to have education around this because it is important that we have action associated to the things we have created to keep the movement going.”

Wahler shares his own experiences as an addict on the video. He talks of his lowest point being the day he was in relapse treatment at Hoag Hospital on the first floor while his wife, Ashley, was giving birth to their first child, daughter Delilah Ray, on the third floor of the same hospital.

When he started the project, it had no name, however, as the group planning the event watched the tapes of the interviews one phrase kept cropping up over and over again, “You Are Not Alone.”

Lindsay Wilhelm, Executive Director, Williamson Prevention Coalition (WPC), said the organization that worked with Wahler has been around since 2012, then known as the Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition, but having expanded their mission and outlook, they changed their name.

A lot of their effort goes into reaching kids, their parents and their guardians through various events and presentations. At these programs, they educate about tobacco usage, vaping, binge drinking, and addiction.

The WPC also provides free lock boxes for drugs, because one way to prevent addiction is to lock up medications.

“Abuse starts in the home,” noted Wilhelm.

They also work with local law enforcement to get old and expired medications out of the home. They offer six drop box locations around Williamson County where they can be disposed of with no questions asked – these include Brentwood Police Department, Brentwood City Hall, Fairview Police Department, Nolensville Police Department, Spring Hill Police Department, and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office — as well as a spring and fall drop-off events. At their last event, they took in 322 pounds of unused and expired drugs.

If someone has a friend or family member who they know is addicted, it is best to be prepared in the event they have an overdose. Wilhelm says to get educated about the administration of Narcan. WPC can offer help with this training, also.

When talking about substance abuse, Cathy Montgomery, Williamson County Health Director, Tennessee Department of Health, shared some statistics about Williamson County.

* It has one of the highest rates of binge drinking in the state at 19% of adults.

* Fourteen is the average age of kids getting addicted to drugs in Williamson County, and that number falls to 11 years of age nationally.

* In 2022, the 911 Call Center received 212 calls for service for opioid overdose. Less than 2021 and 2020, but still extremely high.

* In 2021, there were 41 people in Williamson County who passed away from an opioid overdose, and 60% of those deaths were attributed to Fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a man-made opioid that is many times stronger than morphine or heroin. Because it is so strong, it is very addictive. It is currently being blended with heroin, cocaine, meth and pressed into fake prescription pills. Some have also been found in vapes.

In 2015, there were 169 Fentanyl-related deaths in the state. That number rose to almost 2,800 in 2021. It turns deadly when it gets into the bloodstream through the mouth, eyes, or nose.

For more information about “You Are Not Alone,” go to the event website. There is no charge for their September 19 event, but pre-registration is preferred. Register here.