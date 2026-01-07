Yo-Yo Ma to Perform at The Caverns

American Revival, a national cultural movement rooted in the belief that arts, culture, and joy can help repair the civic fabric of the United States, comes to Tennessee on Friday, January 30, 2026, with American Revival: Underground in Grundy County for a dynamic evening at The Caverns, a live music venue inside a cave known worldwide for its natural acoustics. Artists set to perform include Yo-Yo Ma, T Bone Burnett, Arrested Development, Abigail Washburn, and Nicholas Ma.

The event is part of a nationwide initiative designed to cultivate kindness, decency, and connection in America, one county at a time. Through world-class music, storytelling, and facilitated conversation, American Revival continues to spark millions of meaningful exchanges across the country, working to help repave the roads between America’s 3,142 counties.

American Revival: Underground in Grundy County brings together world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma; Grammy-winning producer and musician T Bone Burnett; Grammy-winning hip hop artist Speech Thomas of Arrested Development; acclaimed banjoist and singer-songwriter Abigail Washburn; Peacemaker & Writer, Samar Ali, and filmmaker Nicholas Ma, creator of American Revival. Together, they invite audiences into an experience that moves beyond performance toward shared reflection, creating space for listening, empathy, and renewed civic imagination.

“American Revival is about creating spaces where people can see, hear, and feel each other through a shared cultural experience,” said Nicholas Ma. “We know that the work of rebuilding trust and belonging in America will happen locally, county by county, and we know that the work requires joy.”

American Revival: Underground in Grundy County also represents the culmination of We See Hope, a county-wide effort launched by Millions of Conversations in partnership with the Littell-Partin Center. Proceeds from the Revival will benefit the Littell Partin Community Center, supporting local programs and strengthening community connection.

Tickets for American Revival: Underground in Grundy County go on sale Friday, January 9 at 10a CT at TheCaverns.com.

