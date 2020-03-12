The YMCA of Middle Tennessee has issued a new statement on its coronavirus protocol. They previously issued a statement last week, which you can read here.

Below is the new statement:

As the situation with COVID-19 continues to unfold locally and across the country, we wanted to send another update about how our Y is responding in this constantly changing situation. We ask for patience and understanding in advance, because this situation is among the most frequently changing we’ve ever experienced. As always, our interest is in preserving the health and well-being of our members, staff and the communities we serve.

Following Guidance of Public Health Officials

We have been in touch with the Metro Health Department over the last two days and are receiving their daily updates. We are monitoring those updates for any changes in recommendations for individuals, businesses and organizations. In addition to the guidance we’ve already provided about good personal hygiene and staying home if you don’t feel well, local officials are also recommending that ”at-risk individuals should avoid crowds and take other steps to protect themselves.” “At-risk” is defined as anyone over the age of 60 or anyone of any age with a chronic medical condition including heart disease, lung disease or diabetes.

Centers Remain Open, Suspension of Active Older Adult Programming

Based on this guidance, we have no plans to close our centers at this time. However, out of an abundance of caution for our seniors, we believe it is best to cancel our Active Older Adult programming until further notice, beginning Friday, March 13.

Please know that we do not take this decision lightly, but that is coming from a desire to keep our seniors safe and help facilitate the social distancing that the Centers for Disease Control is recommending. We will continue to provide updates as the situation develops.

Help Us Keep One Another Healthy

While the CDC and World Health Organization report most infected individuals experience only mild symptoms and recover fully, members are encouraged to protect themselves and others through good hygiene practices:

1. Wash hands frequently, for at least 20 seconds. This will kill the virus on your hands and prevent its spread.

2. Utilize the hand sanitizer available throughout the building before and after using equipment or touching other surfaces like doorknobs, countertops, etc.

3. Use the cleaner provided to wipe down equipment before and after use. It is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for its effectiveness in killing COVID-19.

4. Use a tissue and dispose of it if you have a runny nose.

5. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

6. If you don’t feel well, please stay home.