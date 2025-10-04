YMCA’s After Breast Cancer Program Celebrates 25 Years

Along with its 150th anniversary this year, the YMCA of Middle Tennessee is celebrating yet another significant milestone – one that has lent support to breast cancer survivors for the past 25 years.

The Y’s After Breast Cancer (ABC) program marks its silver year of service in helping survivors regain physical and emotional strength, experience an increase in energy level, and develop a plan of action for healthy living in their after-cancer journey. During a recent reunion event, more than 100 survivors, their families, and friends came together to salute the program’s impact as a kickoff to Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

“For 25 years, the ABC program has truly made a difference in the lives of hundreds of women and men impacted by a breast cancer diagnosis, providing a community of support among those facing similar battles,” said Susan Davenport, director of the YMCA After Breast Cancer program. “As a survivor myself, it has been an inspiration to witness the courage and determination of ABC participants as they work toward creating a new lease on life after completing their breast cancer treatment and surgery.”

Over the years, the ABC program has served more than 6,000 survivors, both male and female, ages 18 and older. There are nearly 90 participants currently enrolled in the fall 2025 cohort – the largest group since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Additionally, the program is releasing a limited-edition anniversary t-shirt for purchase through Oct. 31. All proceeds benefit the Y’s Annual Giving Campaign, which makes programs like ABC possible, helping breast cancer survivors across Middle Tennessee.

The YMCA After Breast Cancer (ABC) program was designed by survivors, for survivors, to provide education and healing for mind, body, and spirit after a breast cancer diagnosis. The 16-week program is offered at no cost to participants and addresses common health challenges that breast cancer survivors face following treatment, including fatigue, loss of strength, joint pain, weight gain, increased isolation, anxiety and depression and fear of recurrence.

Components of the program include:

Group settings providing lymphedema education;

24 hours of customized group personal training;

Nutrition education with a registered dietitian;

Journey to Wholeness support groups, and;

A free YMCA membership for the duration of the program.

To learn more about the After Breast Program, visit ymcamidtn.org/after-breast-cancer.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email