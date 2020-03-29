Yelp sets out to help small business owners with a new partnership.

Announcing a partnership with GoFundMe, they have created an easy way for small businesses to accept donations.

Here’s how it works.

GoFundMe fundraisers will automatically appear on Yelp pages for restaurants, nightlife, beauty and fitness & active life businesses. Users will see a “Donate” icon on the Yelp page, inspiring them to take action. This gives the community a simple and easy way to show support for their favorite local businesses.

To kickstart the effort and help communities support the businesses that they love, the Yelp Foundation and GoFundMe have pledged to match up to $1 million in donations, with a $500 matching grant to eligible businesses that raise at least $500 on their GoFundMe.

Yelp shares that additional companies are expected to contribute to the matching fund over the next week, in order to help provide much-needed aid to even more businesses around the country. The fundraisers will begin to appear on the Yelp pages of businesses in some of the hardest-hit areas starting now and will roll out to all eligible businesses nationwide over the next few days. Businesses must have a claimed Yelp page to participate, and have five or fewer locations.

Find more information here.