‘Yellowstone’ Star to Sign Whiskey Bottles Locally Next Week

“Yellowstone” star Forrie J. Smith, who plays Lloyd Pierce on the hit TV series, will host bottle signings of his customized Oak & Eden Whiskey at two Middle Tennessee retailers.

Smith will be on hand at Total Wine & More in Brentwood and Pour Vous Wine, Spirits and Beer in Hendersonville to greet fans and sign purchased bottles of his Oak & Eden Whiskey – a barrel-proof bourbon finished with a coffee-infused American oak spire.

As far back as he can remember, Smith recalls enjoying a bold cup of cowboy coffee every morning before jumping on his horse, which made it fitting to create his very own cowboy coffee-infused bourbon with Oak & Eden.

Launched in 2018, Oak & Eden Whiskey pioneered and patented its “In-Bottle Finished” process, where a 5” long spiral-cut piece of wood called the spire is placed into every fully aged bottle of whiskey vs finishing in a second barrel. This technique has propelled Oak & Eden to become one of the fastest-growing new spirits brands with capabilities to offer customization at the single bottle level. Smith’s bottle lives within the brand’s popular Anthro Series, featuring whiskey bottles crafted from notable creators, ramblers, and artists.

Smith’s barrel-proof coffee-infused whiskey retails for approximately $69.99 and Oak & Eden donates $5 from each purchase to Shriners Hospital for Children.

Tuesday May 2, 2023

12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Total Wine and More

Place Shopping Center

Franklin Rd #306C

Brentwood, TN 37027

Tuesday May 2, 2023

4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Pour Vous Wine, Spirits and Beer

263 Indian Lake Blvd

Hendersonville, TN 37075