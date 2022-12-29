Yazoo Brewing Co. Relaunches Goo Goo Ale

Goo Goo Cluster has announced the relaunch of their famous Goo Goo Ale, which incorporates hand-crafted ale made by a fellow Nashville staple, Yazoo Brewing Company. This unique and limited-time beverage is available in local retailers now while supplies last.

Goo Goo Ale is a dark ale, steeped in the fermenter with real vanilla beans, peanut butter powder and Ghanan cacao nibs. A six-pack of Goo Goo Ale costs $9.99 and contains 5.2% alcohol.

Goo Goo Cluster, which celebrated its 110th anniversary in October, created America’s first combination candy bar in 1912. The iconic Southern candy brand continues to offer its original recipe of caramel, marshmallow nougat and fresh peanuts covered in milk chocolate, while continuing to introduce new flavors to their product lineup. Their delicious sweets can be found in retailers nationwide.

“We are thrilled to bring back this crowd favorite with one of our dearest local partners,” said Beth Sachan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Goo Goo Cluster. “The Goo Goo Ale is consistent with our classic Goo Goo taste but with a fun twist, making it the perfect addition to any holiday celebration.”

Yazoo Brewing Company was Nashville’s first production brewery since Prohibition. They opened their doors in October 2003 and began self-distributing kegs to local bars and restaurants. In 2005, Yazoo began bottling their own beers and since then, they have expanded to multiple brewery locations and offer twice-weekly tours for guests who visit from near and far.

“The Goo Goo Ale is the perfect mixture of tasty flavors,” said Linus Hall, President and Co-founder of Yazoo Brewing Company. “We had a blast creating this flavor with the Goo Goo Cluster team. After we saw that our customers loved the combination as much as we did, it was a no-brainer to bring back this iconic drink!”

Yazoo Brewing Company and Goo Goo Cluster originally launched this product in November 2020. The coveted drink is available at local retailers including Kroger and Twice Daily, as well as the Yazoo taproom located at 900 River Bluff Drive, Madison, Tenn.