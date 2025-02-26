YAY Camp Returns to Independence High

The Independence High Young Actors Yearly (YAY) Camp is returning this summer.
On July 7-11, rising kindergarten through eighth graders are invited to learn about improvisation, acting, costuming, musical theater and more in classes led by IHS theater students. YAY Camp will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day, and the week will conclude with a public performance.
The cost is $250 per camper. To register, visit the camp’s website. The deadline to register is June 1.
Independence High is located at 1776 Declaration Way in Thompson’s Station.
