YAY Camp Returns to Independence High

Independence High’s Young Actors Yearly (YAY) Camp is returning July 6-10, 2026, and registration is now open.

With classes ranging from acting and dance to costuming and backstage work, YAY Camp aims to teach rising kindergarten through eighth graders about all aspects of theater.

The camp runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. At the end of the week, all the students will star in a public performance to show off what they learned.

The cost is $250 per camper, and families may register their students online. The camp fills up quickly, so register soon.

Source: WCS

More School News!

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email