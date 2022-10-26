Wynonna Judd will Recreate ‘The Judds: Love is Alive Final Tour’ at MTSU, Limited Tickets Available

Today in Leipers Fork at Fox and Locke, Wynonna Judd shared the news she will headline a history-making concert event “THE JUDDS: LOVE IS ALIVE – THE FINAL CONCERT” on Thursday, November 3rd at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), recreating The Judds 1991 Farewell Tour for a special televised event airing in March 2023 on CMT.

Joining Wynonna will be current tourmates Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride are also slated to join, sharing the same bill for the first time ever; additional special guests to be announced. Tickets are on-sale today at 2:00PM CT here, with a portion of proceeds benefiting NAMI Tennessee.

The Judds homecoming to MTSU will mark the largest concert to take place at the iconic Murphy Center since Wynonna and her mother, Naomi Judd, had their final show together on The Judds Farewell Tour over three decades ago. The made-for-television event also serves as the kick off to the venue’s year-long 50th anniversary celebration.

“Stepping onstage at the Murphy Center for the first time since Dec. 4th, 1991 will be so surreal for me. It was an emotional night over 30 years ago and will be an emotional night, for different reasons, now,” said Wynonna. “I can’t wait to lean into the nostalgia with the artists who have made this tour so special, and recreate one of the most iconic nights in Judd “Herstory!””

As announced earlier this week, The Judds: The Final Tour will continue for a second run into 2023, following its initial 11 date area tour with Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Martina McBride all set to return for select dates, with more special guests to be announced. For more information, visit TheJudds.com.