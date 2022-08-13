Wynonna Judd Performs Fox & Locke on Open Mic Night

Last weekend, Carrie Underwood surprised music fans when she jumped on stage at Fox & Locke in Leiper’s Fork. This week, on open mic night, it was Wynonna Judd, who gave guests a surprise performance.

Judd, a resident of Leiper’s Fork, shared, “Because this is my hometown outside of Kentucky and I know you love me. And a lot of you talk about me behind my back and that’s okay. But I came here tonight because I’ve been traveling back and forth. For those who don’t live here, it’s a small community and I’ve been coming back and forth. I haven’t been anywhere since the memorial. So, this is the first time I’ve been out in public, really. So, I wanted to come tonight and thank you for all of your well wishes coming up to me at the grocery store and saying how are you and that’s why we love Leipers Fork because people do say how are you.”

Wynonna Judd, one part of the Judds, lost her mother Naomi Judd who died on April 30, 2002 at her home.

The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on May 1st where Wynonna and sister Ashley accepted the induction.

Just ahead of the induction, The Judds’ tour was announced. After Naomi’s death, Wynonna confirmed the tour would continue with special guests Martina McBride, Faith Hill, and Trisha Yearwood will join the tour when it kicks off September.