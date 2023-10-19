Wynonna Judd Performs at Sold Out Heritage Ball

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN hosted the 50th Annual Heritage Ball presented by RNM Management and Properties on October 7 raising the most funds ever. Country Music superstar and legend Wynonna made a surprise appearance wowing the sold-out crowd of more than 800 guests at Williamson County’s longest-running black tie fundraiser. Both the Heritage Ball and Late Party were sold out.

In making the announcement, President and CEO of the Heritage Foundation, Bari Beasley said, “We pulled out all the stops at this year’s Heritage Ball as we celebrated 50 years as Williamson County’s top fundraiser. It was a magical night celebrating the Foundation’s patrons, sponsors, volunteers and even our own homegrown country music legend Wynonna. This will be a hard year to beat!”

Beasley added, “We were so honored to have longtime community leaders Calvin and Marilyn LeHew and Sondra Morris serve as Chairs along with Honorary Chairs Danny and Teresa Anderson and Marty Ligon. They have all been instrumental in the early years of the ball and continued that tradition as we celebrate this milestone.”

Wynonna is one of the most widely recognized and awarded female in country music history. She was recently inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and this month won the “People’s Choice Country Awards.” Wynonna lives in Williamson County and is a true community treasure.

Guests were greeted with a red carpet welcome. Cater615 prepared and served an exceptional salad course with grilled zucchini and squash, herb cheese, tomato and pepper relish, micro greens and lemon basil oil. The entrée featured grilled beef tenderloin filet, crispy onion garnish with red wine demi-glace. Accompanying the entrée was Persian jeweled rice, yellow basmati rice, apricots, figs, chickpea, green onion fresh herbs, pistachios, cucumber and red pepper alongside roasted root vegetables. The dessert course featured a Celebration Cake.

The Late Party, chaired by Will and Mary Michael Cross geared up at 8 p.m. with an open bar, dessert by Cater615 and then joined the other attendees who danced to Burning Las Vegas until midnight. It was hosted by the Next Gen Advisory Board, the future faces of preservation.

Amos Gott was the ball designer this year who created a stunning vision in both the cocktail tent and dining and entertainment tent. The ball was further made logistically possible by Jayme Smith, Director of Event Management for the Heritage Foundation along with the volunteers who served on the Heritage Ball Committee.

A special thanks to the Battle of Franklin Trust for the use of their grounds adjacent to the Eastern Flank Battlefield Park where the Heritage Ball is held.