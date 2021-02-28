Wynonna Judd Launches CBD Product Line

Country music icon, Wynonna Judd, has partnered with Nashville-based CeleBriDy Brands to develop WYNONNA CBD. Custom formulated to the specifications of the Country music queen herself, WYNONNA CBD is a luxurious new line of herbal-infused hemp-derived products designed to help bring harmony to your everyday life.

WYNONNA CBD offers premium hemp extract oil, topical balm, and luxurious bath bombs, all made using organic extracts from hemp grown in the USA and responsibly sourced, all-natural ingredients. Manufactured in Nashville, Tennessee, WYNONNA CBD’s hemp extract is infused with a soothing and harmonious blend of vanilla and lavender to promote balance and relaxation. The balm features a blend of essential oils, hemp extract, and Vitamin E, designed to provide topical relief day or night.

“We need to relax, we need balance,” says Wynonna. “Everybody’s just processing a lot of stuff. I’m constantly talking about my own healing and recovery process. I was famous at 18, I’m an introvert, and I’ve battled anxiety since the beginning of the Judds. We finally found something that works for me and I want my fans to benefit as well.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Wynonna Judd,” says CeleBriDy Brands founder Brian Mayes. “Wynonna is not just a legendary artist, but a trusted friend to fans worldwide. She has shared her life with them for nearly four decades, and they trust her. And that is why it was imperative that we create a premium product that is worthy of her name. Wynonna put her personal touch on WYNONNA CBD products from start to finish, and we know they will help people tune in to themselves and the things that really matter.”

WYNONNA CBD is available exclusively at www.WynonnaCBD.com.