Wynonna Judd, Ashley McBryde & More to Take the Stage in Memory of Patsy Cline

It’s going to be an unforgettable evening with music’s biggest artists as they honor the legendary Patsy Cline at “Walkin’ After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline.” The musical event will take place at the historic Ryman Auditorium on April 22.

Cline herself performed in the “Mother Church of Country Music” countless times and called Nashville home starting in 1959 when she moved to Music City to pursue her dreams. The official Patsy Cline Museum, located on 3rd Ave in the heart of Nashville, is a favorite for locals and visitors to learn about the music, career and life of one of country music’s female founders.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will give the night’s opening remarks and will honor the iconic country music songstress. Wynonna, Ashley McBryde, Rita Wilson and Home Free are just some of the top acts that will take the stage with inspiring and impactful performances. Attendees will celebrate among stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Kellie Pickler, Mickey Guyton and more for a captivating celebration of Patsy Cline’s timeless melodies and extraordinary life.

