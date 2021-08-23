WTN Collecting Memories of Phil Valentine

SuperTalk WTN Host Phil Valentine died on Saturday, August 21st after being hospitalized for over a month with COVID-19 complications.
WTN is asking listeners to share a memory or condolence they can send to the Valentine family. Click here for more information.
Fellow talk host Dan Mandis shared, “Monday, we will have a full day dedicated to memories of Phil Valentine and the legacy he leaves behind.”
Phil Valentine had been battling COVID since July 11 when he confirmed his COVID diagnosis on his Facebook page. Valentine was later hospitalized and remained in the hospital for over a month until his passing.
No funeral arrangements have been shared at this time.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!