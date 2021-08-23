WTN Collecting Memories of Phil Valentine

SuperTalk WTN Host Phil Valentine died on Saturday, August 21st after being hospitalized for over a month with COVID-19 complications.

WTN is asking listeners to share a memory or condolence they can send to the Valentine family. Click here for more information.

Fellow talk host Dan Mandis shared, “Monday, we will have a full day dedicated to memories of Phil Valentine and the legacy he leaves behind.”

Phil Valentine had been battling COVID since July 11 when he confirmed his COVID diagnosis on his Facebook page. Valentine was later hospitalized and remained in the hospital for over a month until his passing.

No funeral arrangements have been shared at this time.