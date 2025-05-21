WSES Student Shines at Country Music Hall of Fame Words and Music Celebration

A Winstead Elementary student had a once-in-a-lifetime experience while on a field trip to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

As part of the Museum’s Words & Music Program, which helps students turn their thoughts and feelings into original lyrics, fourth grader Reese Nelson’s song Normal Tuesday was chosen to be performed at the historic venue.

“When I was writing the song, I was thinking what would rhyme and what would be funny, so it would catch on,” said Reese. “I was so surprised when my song was picked on the field trip.”

On May 5, the Nelsons were invited to attend the Museum’s 46th annual Words & Music Night, where Reese joined a professional songwriter onstage to sing her song.

“I was really nervous,” said Reese. “But it was so much fun, and it’s something I will definitely remember forever.”

