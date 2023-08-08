Wright Family Home Builders Builds Family Starter Homes

Wright Family Home Builders is Middle Tennessee’s newest home builder. With their expertise and experience, they’re going to make sure that you get the starter home of your dreams. When trying to budget for first-time homebuyers, the current market inventory is not budget-friendly for those looking for a starter home. However, there is land available to buy and build the perfect home for your family and budget.

Trust middle Tennessee experts when finding someone to build your family home. Learn all about Wright Family Home Builders and their expertise.

Wright Family

Wright Family Home Builders was started by the husband and wife duo Dana and Ernie Wright. With both of them from middle Tennessee, they know the area like the back of their hand and will be able to help you find the best location to build your home.

With Dana’s background in real estate and Ernie’s background in construction, they can help you find the perfect lot and build your family home. They specialize in building starter family homes in Waverly, Hohenwald, Dickson, Centerville, Lyles, Bon Aqua, and Columbia.

Family Home

When choosing your family home, finding the right floor plan for your needs is essential. Wright Family Home Builders has five different floor plans for you to choose from, all ranging in size, price, and amount of space.

The different floor plan options allow you to choose the one that will suit your needs for your starter family home. With the floor plans starting at $151,700, the perfect starter home for you is within arms reach. You just have to make it yours.

Home Builders

Wright Family Home Builders are licensed general contractors and realtors. They meet and exceed the Tennessee requirements and guidelines for licensing to ensure your home is built and exceeds industry standards.

Wright Family Home Builders is here to make the home-building process as easy and seamless as possible. There are limited design selections for you to make when building your home, so you don’t have to stress about too many decisions but can still make the home unique to you and your family.

Wright Family Home Builders

When you’re ready to build your starter family home, trust Wright Family Home Builders to get the job done and exceed expectations. They can help you find the perfect lot, determine the best floor plan for your needs, and build your family home. Visit their website or give them a call at (615) 234-1220 to get started on your family home.